Prostitution charges filed

Kern Jimison Dunn Lane Jackson

A Greenfield man indicted on multiple counts of compelling prostitution along with other charges was among 18 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Ryan Coleman, 35, was indicted on two counts of compelling prostitution, both third-degree felonies; one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony; one count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around Oct. 10, 2023, through Oct. 11, 2023, Coleman knowingly induced, procured, encouraged, solicited, requested or facilitated the victim, a minor, to engage in sexual activity for hire, whether or not Coleman knew the age of the minor.

According to court documents for the second count, around Oct. 10, 2023, through Oct. 11, 2023, Coleman knowingly paid or agreed to pay the victim, a minor, either directly or through the minor’s “agent,” so that the minor would engage in sexual activity, whether or not Coleman knew the age of the minor.

According to court documents for the second count, on the same dates, Coleman sold, delivered, furnished, disseminated, provided, exhibited, rented or presented to the victim, a juvenile, a group of juveniles, a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile or a group of law enforcement officers posing as juveniles, any material or performance that was obscene or harmful to juveniles, with the victim over 13 years old.

According to court documents for the fourth count, again on the same dates, Coleman engaged in conduct that would constitute or result in corrupting another with marijuana.

According to court documents for the fifth count, on or around Oct. 11, 2023, Coleman sold or offered to sell marijuana.

In other indictments, Joseph Fricke Jr., 40, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of failure of his periodic verification of current address as a registered sex offender, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, beginning around Oct. 14, 2023, and continuing thereafter, Fricke Jr., being a registered sex offender convicted out of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and according to his requirement to verify his address every 90 days, failed to verify his address by written notice, “and was reckless in that regard,” having previously been convicted of rape, a first-degree felony, on March 3, 2014.

Joshua Kern, 35, Lynchburg, was indicted on one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents for the first count, around Nov. 6, 2023, Kern restrained the liberty of the victim under circumstances which create a risk of physical harm to the victim or place them in fear.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Nov. 6, 2023, Kern created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation, the victim being a family or household member.

According to court documents for the third count, around Nov. 6, 2023, Kern caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim.

Daniel Brewer, 50, Wilmington, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, all fourth-degree felonies; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents for the first count, around Aug. 2, 2023, Brewer trespassed in a barn and lean-too, an unoccupied structure, with the purpose to commit a theft.

According to court documents for the second count, around Aug. 2, 2023, Brewer obtained or exerted control over a 2001 Buell motorcycle without the victim’s consent.

According to court documents for the third count, around Aug. 2, 2023, Brewer exerted control over a 2018 Yamaha V-Max motorcycle without the victim’s consent.

According to court documents for the fourth count, around Aug. 2, 2023, Brewer obtained or exerted control over a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle without the victim’s consent or the person authorized to give consent.

According to court documents for the fifth count, on or around Aug. 2, 2023, Brewer exerted control over a 2000 Yamaha Warrior four-wheeler without the victim’s consent.

Joseph Jimison, 38, New Vienna, was indicted on one count of assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony; and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, both third-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around Nov. 10, 2023, Jimison caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer by means of a Honda Civic.

According to court documents for the second and third count, around Nov. 10, 2023, Jimison operated a motor vehicle to flee a police officer after he received a visible or audible signal from a police officer to stop their motor vehicle.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Travis Blevins, 41, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.

* Russell Dunn, 53, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Lindsay Hornsby, 29, Waverly, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Derek Lane, 36, Hillsboro, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

* Matthew Jackson, 35, Greenfield, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

* Dominic Weseloh, 24, Joliet, Illinois, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Steven Willett, 56, Greenfield, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a government facility, a third-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, third-degree felony.

* Lamont Rickman, 22, Greenfield, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Deanna Hargett, unlisted age and address, for three counts of theft of drugs, all fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, all fourth-degree felonies.

* Samuel Holaday, 28, Sinking Spring, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Kevin Treadway, 50, Leesburg, for failure to appear, a second-degree felony.

* Cole Chrisman, 30, Washington C.H., for aggravated trafficking in meth, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of meth, a first-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.