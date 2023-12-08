Santa Claus comes to town and a stolen turkey

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that A.L. Townsend, president of Greenfield Village Council and a member of the outdoor relief committee, said that the city’s relief funds were “running low” and looked to schedule a meeting for all organizations and people interested in charity.

George Hall, a Greenfield resident, was sold a turkey for $4 at 3 a.m., and after placing the turkey into a coop, going back to bed and then waking up a few hours later, found that the turkey had been stolen by multiple Ross County men.

Multiple Greenfield merchants planned to make tours to Lyndon, South Salem, Fruitdale, Bainbridge and Rainsboro that would bring Santa Claus and Junior Santa, local merchants and a band to all of those different villages.

Following a fall of light snow and the Greenfield streets “similar to a lake of ice,” streets crews hauled sawdust and gravel to cover the sidewalks, then remove them a few days later after they served their purpose.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team was scheduled to begin its season at home against the Marshall Red Flashes, as the team was reported to have “the strongest line-up possible” for the time, with some of the younger players developing fast.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products, including three cans of tomatoes for 25 cents, a pound of jelly drops for 19 cents, a pound of walnuts for 29 cents and three packages of raisins for 25 cents.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Lionel Poole allowed himself to be arrested at the Old Cemetery after a chase went from the business district to the west end and then to Greenfield’s first burial ground.

The Greenfield Jaycees were set to hold their annual Christmas parade and welcome Santa Claus to town, as the Greenfield Ministerial Association and the McClain High School band were planning performances.

Robert Smith, the mayor-elect of Greenfield, accepted his appointment to the board of trustees of the Mt. Logan Sanatorium in Chillicothe as Highland County’s member following the Highland County Board of Commissioners putting him forward.

Leesburg Chief of Police Roy Gordon returned to his position after he paid his $300 bond to be released from “jail” on a charge of issuing a check without sufficient funds.

In sports, the McClain Tigers defeated the Jackson by a score of 45-41 thanks to a superior performance from the free-throw line, going 13 for 16 compared to Jackson’s 7 for 17.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films including “How to be Very, Very Popular,” starring Betty Grable and Sheree North, and “The Living Swamp,” starring David DeLie and Dale Robertson.

J.D. Flynn and Sons, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 3 pounds of fresh ground beef for $1, a pound of Maxwell House coffee for 59 cents and a pound of white seedless grapes for 19 cents.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that 85 farmers from Highland County were elected to the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) Committee, some of them being Danny Hoop, Roy Cornetet and Tom Campbell.

The Hillsboro Fire Department averaged one fire call per day in November, as 51 life squad calls also were answered, with there being 17 silent fire alarms, 14 township fire calls four mutual aid and one fire alarm inside the city.

Larry Armstrong of Hillsboro, a 1978 Hillsboro graduate and member of the University of Dayton football team, celebrated the Flyers as the NCAA Division III national champion following the Flyers’ win over Ithaca College in which the Flyers forced seven turnovers.

Ohio State Auditor Thomas Ferguson reported that Highland County’s five public school districts had done “very respectable” jobs in not hiring employees, as three of the districts cut employees, one stayed the same and the other added one part-timer.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School girl’s basketball team defeated Washington by a score of 47-22, moving Hillsboro to a 2-1 on the season overall and 1-1 in the South Central Ohio League.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Private Benjamin,” starring Goldie Hawn and Eileen Brennan, and “Joni,” starring Joni Tada and Bert Remsen.

Lowe’s Food Market, located at 617 S. East St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a pound of bananas for 29 cents, a 3-pound bag of Jonathon apples for 69 cents and a pound of bologna for 89 cents.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office responded to around 20 wrecks from about 5:30 to 8 p.m., as the county roads were “covered in a sheet of ice,” but none of the wrecks resulted in injuries.

Big Lots announced that it planned to close the store at 1472 N. High St. in Hillsboro by the end of January due to the company’s “plan of staying afloat in a tough economy.”

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team destroyed the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, 64-30, with the decimation even coming while Hillsboro shot poorly at the free-throw line, going 11 for 27.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, and “Aeon Flux,” starring Charlize Theron and Charlie Beall.

The Moon Tractor Co., located at 898 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including an FS 45 Trimmer for $129.95 and a BG 55 Blower for $159.95.

