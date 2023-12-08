Hillsboro wrestlers fall at WCH

Hillsboro’s Andrew Shelton it pictured during his 215-pound match against Washington’s Cameron Jones. Shelton won the match by pin. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

Wrestling kicked off on Thursday when the Hillsboro boys and girls team traveled to Washington C.H. for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet. It was a clean sweep for Washington, as the boys, girls and junior high teams all defeated the Indians.

The varsity boys won 60-21, the varsity girls won 18-0, and the junior high won 42-18.

Following are the boys and girls varsity winners in each weight class:

Varsity boys results

At 106 pounds, Abigail Forsythe (W) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds, Nathan Snyder (W) won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds, Jude Worth (W) won by forfeit.

At 126 pounds, Casen Snyder (W) won by pin.

At 132 pounds Kylan Brown (H) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds, Brody Armintrout (H) won by forfeit.

At 144 pounds, Jared Rivera (W) won by pin.

At 150 pounds, Wesley Gibbs (W) won by forfeit.

At 157 pounds, Malachi McCullough (W) won by pin.

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley (W) won by pin.

At 175 pounds, Brendan Peters (W) won by pin.

At 190 pounds, Gary Reno (H) defeated Tristan Vires (W) by a 5-2 decision.

At 215 pounds, Andrew Shelton (H) pinned Cameron Jones (W).

At 285 pounds, Jake Bashor (W) won by pin.

In exhibition competition, Phoenix Williams (W) and Anthony Burns (W) each won by pin.

Varsity girls results

At 110 pounds, Leah Marine (W) won by pin at 1:20.

At 170 pounds, Keera Sounthara (W) won by forfeit.

At 190 pounds, Janessa Ayler (W) won by forfeit.