Hello! What better way to start your holidays out but with this simple recipe. Finally, I got my peanut butter fudge to turn out right.

Just so you know, I used the peanut butter chips and added a few white chocolate chips. My peanut butter fudge is shown in a picture with this column. I hope you love it as much as I do. Enjoy!

I don’t know about you but I love to cook and bake. I am looking for low-cost meals to make. In the kitchen this week we will make three ingredient peanut butter fudge. I want good food, but want to enjoy the holidays without all the fuss and cost, so I am looking for a few ingredients to save on money. Who loves peanut butter fudge but wants a simple yet delicious recipe. I am all about easy and not a lot of ingredients. So, we will make this recipe this week.

Please send me your favorite holiday traditional recipe’s. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week!

Ingredients

3 cups white chocolate chips (or peanut butter chips)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Butter (optional)

Directions

Pour the white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk into a microwave safe bowl. Melt for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue microwaving in 30 second increments, stirring after each 30 seconds. When melted, stir in the peanut butter. Pour into a greased 8-inch by 8-inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.

