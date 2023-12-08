Hillsboro Christmas free meal

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church will once again offer its free Feast for The King Christmas Day meal.

Offered are a dine-in experience at 12 noon or 1 p.m. or curbside pickup of meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Let the church know you are coming by calling 937-393-1473, texting 937-240-3535, registering online (www.hillsborofirst.com) or emailing [email protected].

“Please join us for a hot meal and a festive atmosphere,” the church said in a news release.

The menu consists of ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a roll.

“The meal is free. This is our gift to you,” the news release said. “We have enjoyed the company of people who have no home to business owners to bank presidents and everyone in between. All are welcome.”

Hillsboro First Baptist Church started its Christmas Day meal in 2011. It began with the church giving meals to the homeless shelter. The ministry then grew to provide Christmas Day meals to the community at no charge.

”As Christians, we strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus. The Feast for The King is a great opportunity to share with others the love we have received from Christ. We think of this as our gift to our community,” the news release said.

Pastor Clay Self said, “Feast for The King is a great example of how Jesus followers can give to their community with no strings attached. Please enjoy a meal on us. There is a table prepared for you.”

While meals are being served, Christmas carols will be sung and those in attendance will hear a story. There will be two “seatings” to choose from for the dine-in meals: 12 noon or 1 p.m.

The process of the curbside pick-up of meals is as follows: Travel south on South West Street and pull up to the curb beside the First Baptist Church (there is a set of glass double doors on the building side as a point of reference.) There will be a decorated “ordering station” and people there where you place your order from your vehicle. You will then proceed to the stop sign at the intersection of South West Street and West Walnut Street and turn right. There will be a decorated tent out by the street where you will park, and your hot meal will be brought to you. You get to stay in your car the whole time. Note that drive-through orders will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. (no orders will be filled prior to 11:30 a.m.).

Information for this story was submitted by Patti Lengefeld, Hillsboro First Baptist Church.