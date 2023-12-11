‘A Hometown Christmas’ at the Paxton Theatre

Veronica McFarland is pictured during a past performance of “A Hometown Chritmas” at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge. Submitted photo

Several Highland County entertainers will be featured when “A Hometown Christmas” is presented at the historic Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

This festive, music-filled holiday celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16. Children can visit with Santa Claus prior to the show, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring the whole family to mingle, snap photos and share Christmas wishes with the jolly old elf himself.

The main event begins at 7 p.m. and features a cast of local artists including Highland County’s own Gabe Gilliland (Hillsboro), Bronwyn Jones (Hillsboro), Tim Villars (Greenfield), Alayna McIntosh (Leesburg) and Alexis Tompkins (Leesburg).

Other cast members include: LeighAnne Cooper (Washington C.H.), Shawn Adkins (Newtown), The Ashley Huffer Trio (Chillicothe), Dave and Bobbi Blanton (Bainbridge), John and Andrea Call (Waverly), Ellie Cochenour (Chillicothe), Kenzie Mash (Chillicothe), The Vanhoy Bros. (Piketon), Bob and Vicky Mettler (Bainbridge), Veronica McFarland (Waverly), and Makaila Elliott (Waverly).

“Make this local Christmas tradition part of your family’s annual holiday festivities. Highland County residents are invited to join their neighbors from across the region for a magical evening of music, merriment and festive holiday cheer,” a news release from the Paxton Theatre said.

Tickets for “A Hometown Christmas” are available online at https://paxton.ticketleap.com and cost $12. It is a family-friendly event

The Paxton Theatre is a Bainbridge landmark, built in 1909 and originally serving as the Paxton Township Hall. Over the years, it has hosted a variety of events, including live theatre, movies, concerts and vaudeville shows. Today, the theatre continues to be a vibrant community center, offering a diverse range of performances and events.

Submitted by the The Paxton Theatre.