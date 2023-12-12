Greenfield fifth graders raise money for student

In the second annual Art for a Cause, Greenfield Elementary fifth graders auctioned off paintings, which the students created themselves, on the school’s Facebook page earlier this month. The final tally for the auction came to $786 which will go to help a local student battling leukemia. The fifth graders are pictured on the steps of Greenfield Elementary on Dec. 11. Also shown is a photo of Brooklynn Shapley who is holding a plaque she received for her thoughtfulness because she was the one who initially shared the idea for the event to benefit the middle school student fighting leukemia. Submitted photo In the second annual Art for a Cause, Greenfield Elementary fifth graders auctioned off paintings, which the students created themselves, on the school’s Facebook page earlier this month. The final tally for the auction came to $786 which will go to help a local student battling leukemia. The fifth graders are pictured on the steps of Greenfield Elementary on Dec. 11. Also shown is a photo of Brooklynn Shapley who is holding a plaque she received for her thoughtfulness because she was the one who initially shared the idea for the event to benefit the middle school student fighting leukemia. Submitted photo

