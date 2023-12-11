Adena Health ranked among top care groups

The technology in implementing a new organization-wide electronic medical record and creating an improved online patient experience has moved Adena Health into elite company among health care organizations nationwide.

Adena Health was presented with its third straight CHIME Digital Health Most Wired honor from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). This year’s Level 9 honor on a 10-level scale on both the ambulatory and acute care sides of Adena’s operations mark the highest level reached during the three-year span of honors.

Adena Health Chief Information Officer Jamie Smith noted just how special achieving a Level 9 designation is for a health system serving rural communities.

“Of the 55,000 organizations who file survey results with CHIME in hopes of receiving a Most Wired ranking, this indicates we’re one of the best you’ll find,” Smith said. “The expertise and care you would expect from an urban market is available here. Even with the challenges unique to Appalachia, we’re able to offer an information technology platform and program that, no matter where you are located, is rare to find.”

Health care facilities nationwide seeking a Most Wired honor are ranked in categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement. At Adena Health, the patient engagement piece took a large jump forward with implementation of its new electronic medical record in late 2022 that has enhanced the ability for clinical staff to better track and monitor a patient’s full continuum of care.

Part of that implementation included the launch of the MyChart patient portal, which gives patients easier and better control in managing their health. MyChart encourages more patient involvement in their care through the ability to receive lab results in most cases as soon as they are ready, communicate directly with the care team, view billing information and make payments, request medication refills, and read visit notes, along with many other functions.

CHIME calls its Most Wired survey a digital health check-up for health care organizations everywhere as they face escalating challenges posed by such things as growing cybersecurity threats, evolving new care models, and budget constraints.

Those interested in becoming more involved in managing their care can learn more and sign up for the MyChart patient portal by visiting Adena.org/MyChart.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, interim director, integrated communications, Adena Health.