The royal court from the 2023 Leesburg Luminaria were crowned Sunday at the Leesburg library. They were selected based on essays about what the Luminaria event means to them. Pictured (l-r) are princess Kourtney Chambliss, prince Bentley West, queen Daphne Zink, king Davis McKenzie and representing the Leesburg Lions Club, which sponsors the annual event, Tony Winner.

