HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 4

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Pearl Street in Lynchburg after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, both parties refused to file charges. The parties involved agreed to separate for the evening.

Dec . 5

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 2300 block of Stringtown Road after a report of drug abuse items located.

Dec. 6

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 6000 block of U.S. Route 50 after a report of a theft of items. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Marc G. Lucien, 28, Lauderdale Lake, Florida, no operator’s license and speeding.

Elizabeth D. Herlinger, 35, Leesburg, OVI.

Jason S. Adkins II, 20, Lucasville, speeding

Travis R. Burns, 41, Williamsburg, driving under suspension and failure to register vehicle.

Edward V. Thompson, 48, Harrison, was charged with driving under suspension and arrested on an outstanding warrant.