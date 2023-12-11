Wizzy is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. Wizzy’s past involved living with unfixed cats and caring for kittens she didn’t necessarily need. Now, she’s fixed and ready for adoption. Wizzy longs for a trustworthy friend, someone who understands her need for a calm and safe environment. This loving cat forms deep bonds with one or two people and offers unwavering affection. Despite her past, Wizzy’s spirit remains resilient. All her babies have found homes, but she is still waiting for her forever family. Wizzy’s adoption fee is $25, she is spayed, fully vaccinated including rabies, dewormed, flea and tick treated, and will be microchipped upon adoption. You can stop in anytime 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays to meet any of the available cats and kittens. Arrive no later than 30 minutes before closing to be able to adopt. Call the Humane Society at 937-393-2110.

Submitted photo