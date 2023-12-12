Lady ‘Cats surrender lead at C-M

Whiteoak’s Jaylie Parr scored a game-high 23 points in a 43-42 loss to Clinton-Massie. Photo by Elizabeth Clark

With Whiteoak’s last-second shot coming up short, Clinton-Massie ended its five-game losing streak Saturday with a 43-42 win in non-league girls basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

“Great ending for once,” said Massie head coach Hilma Crawford, whose team lost a heartbreaker in its previous outing to New Richmond, 39-37.

Rylee Long got the Falcons off to a good start with seven points in the first quarter, hitting a three-pointer along the way.

In the second, the Wildcats battled back to tie the game 23-23 at halftime. Whiteoak went to the lead, 33-32, at the end of the third quarter.

The Clinton-Massie deficit grew to six with two minutes remaining and was still four, 40-36, with 64 seconds to go.

Alex Pence began the rally with two free throws, 40-38. On the ensuing possession, Addison Swope flexed her defensive muscle with a steal with 42 seconds remaining. Fouled on the play, Swope made one of two free throws to get Massie within 39-38.

On the missed free throw the teams battled for a held ball and the alternating possession arrow gave Massie the ball, Crawford said, with 37 seconds to go.

With 26 seconds to play, Hailey Myers, a freshman, drained a three-pointer to put the Falcons on top 42-40. Emma Redman followed Swope’s lead and came up with a steal on defense. She also made one of two free throws for a 43-40 lead.

Whiteoak made it 43-42 with nine seconds to play. After Massie missed two free throws, Whiteoak’s last-second shot was off target and the Falcons held on for the win.

Senior Jaylee Parr had a game-high 23 points for the Lady Wildcats. Junior teammate Kylee Hamm scored 12 points.

Swope had a career high 13 points to go along with five rebounds. Long finished with 10.

SUMMARY

Dec 9, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 43 Whiteoak 42

W^7^16^10^9^^42

CM^14^9^9^11^^43

(42) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullin 0-0-0-0 Hamm 5-0-2-12 Carr 2-1-0-5 Roberts 0-0-0-0 Parr 7-2-7-23 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Potts 1-0-0-2 Hill 0-0-0-0 Monteith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-3-9/13-42

(43) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 3-1-2-9 Swope 5-2-1-13 Redman 0-0-1-1 Pence 2-0-4-8 Long 3-1-3-10 Bayless 1-0-0-2 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-4-11/24-43