Shop with a Cop provides children upbeat experience

Sgt. Kevin Little with the Greenfield Police Department is pictured shopping at Walmart with his wife, Jean, for a 10-year-old girl who was part of the 2023 Shop with a Cop program. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Law enforcement officers from throughout Highland and Brown counties converged at the Hillsboro Walmart to shop for Christmas with local children as part of the annual Shop with a Cop program Tuesday.

“We love it and look forward to it every year,” said Sgt. Casey Cecil of the Lynchburg Police Department. “It’s just nice to get all the law enforcement together and let the kids have their day.”

Highland County Deputy Sheriff Brandon Young said, “I enjoy just seeing the kids and their enjoyment and the chance for them to get some stuff that they may not get on a normal basis.”

An 11-year-old girl shopping for her family with Young said, “It’s pretty fun, and I’m planning on getting some stuff that they really want that they haven’t gotten yet.”

“I’ve been doing this since its inception,” said Sgt. Kevin Little of the Greenfield Police Department. “This is really a blessing, and this year they get an extra $100. Even in today’s times, a hundred dollars might not be a lot to you and I, but to a kid it’s a billion dollars.”

Each child at the event was paired with a mentor who is a law enforcement officer. The Highland County group began with breakfast at the Old Y Restaurant south of Hillsboro before joining a motorcade of lighted cruisers headed to Walmart.

Following the shopping trip, the children went to Highland Lanes in Hillsboro for lunch, bowling and games.

The event is a joint effort between law enforcement officers in Highland County and Brown County. The Highland County group was organized in 2017 to raise money for the annual event, and fundraisers are held throughout the year.

Along with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the event included the Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg and Lynchburg police departments. The Ohio State Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), and other local police departments also participate.

The children, ages 9-12, who participated in the program were selected from the five public school districts in the county. “They know the families that will be able to benefit from the experience,” said Damon Haught, an officer with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office who organizes the local event. “It’s not necessarily the low income people because we’ve had children that just had some bad situations and needed the experience.”

Typically, at least three children from each school district are selected.

“Obviously, it’s important because children need a positive experience with law enforcement,” said Haught. “They just need a positive experience and a little mentoring goes a long way.”

Haught said that while the event is a fun day for the children, he thinks the officers have more fun than the kids.

