Hillsboro FFA 5th at food science contest

Twenty-Seven members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter left for a recent food science competition at Talawanda High School. The contestants evaluated different food samples and aromas, identified food science equipment, calculated calories, analyzed food safety and sanitation concerns, and determined food safety and quality issues. There were 136 total students that participated, and 15 teams that competed in the competition. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter placed fifth overall and Alex McClaren placed ninth overall individually.

Submitted photo