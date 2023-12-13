Levy approved for March ballot

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a Highland County Children’s Services levy to be placed on the March ballot at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

“This is the ongoing issue we keep talking about,” Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services, said. “So, this is a proposed levy, a replacement levy for the March ballot. It would be a $0.9 million without the increase. So, it would not change the rates of the current levy. It would just replace that levy. Proposed to generate approximately $795,000 to $883,000 depending on delinquencies.”

He said that 100 percent of the money from the tax levy would go to placement costs, with “not a penny” going to salaries. He also said the total costs for placement is about $4 million.

Ratcliff then said that, just “for perspective,” the Children’s Services department has 170 total people in case and 12 of them alone cost $105,000 per month.

“We discussed the replacement with increases potentially, you know, being an issue and we heard the voters, but the need still remains, and so we’re asking for their support,” he said.

In other news, Terry Britton, the president of the board of commissioners, said a new restroom would be going in at the North Shore Boat Ramp. He said the Ohio Division of Natural Resources is doing a statewide restroom improvement program, with Highland County one of the locations getting it. He also said the county has some preliminary utility plans they’ve been working on with the state through its engineering group.

Also approved was one authorization to execute, that being Change Order 001 for the Highland County Records Storage Building by Alpha Construction Indiana, Inc. for general construction updates.

There were 18 resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 23-270 is an approval for the re-appointment of Linda Klump to the Southwest Ohio Regional Prevention Council, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and ending on Dec. 3, 2025.

*Res. No. 23-271 is an approval for a proposed replacement tax levy for Highland County Children’s Services to go on the March ballot.

*Res. No. 23-272 is an authorization for a budget modification within the Auditor’s Real Estate Assessment Fund (2055) in the amount of $1,511.11. Also requested was an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds in the amount of $30,000.

*Res. No. 23-273 is an authorization for a budget modification within Engineer’s Repair MVL fund (2065) in the amount of $116,000.

*Res. No. 23-274 is an authorization for the County Engineer to purchase two John Deere 6120 M Cab Tractors from Deere & Company, not to exceed $202,431.

*Res. No. 23-275 is an authorization for a budget modification within the County General fund (1000) in the amount of $300.

*Res. No. 23-276 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Healthy Aging Grant in the amount of $0.63.

*Res. No. 23-277 is an authorization for a budget modification within County General (1000) fund in the amount of $31,000.

*Res. No. 23-278 is a determination that a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was not needed by the county and was to be used as a partial down payment for a new vehicle and also an agreement to purchase a vehicle, that being a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L in the amount of $31,000 to be used by the Highland County Veteran Services Commission.

*Res. No. 23-279 is an authorization for a budget modification within County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $874.34.

*Res. No. 23-280 is an authorization for a budget modification within Rocky Fork Lake Sewer District Fund (5030) in the amount of $125.30.

*Res. No. 23-281 is an authorization for a budget modification within CHORE Services Fund (2510) in the amount of $141.66.

*Res. No. 23-282 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the County General Fund in the amount of $20,000.

*Res. No. 23-283 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Mowrystown Sewer Fund in the amount of $1,500.

*Res. No. 23-284 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the 911 Wireless fund (4030) in the amount of $80.35.

*Res. No. 23-285 is an authorization for a budget modification within County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $50.

*Res. No. 23-286 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Upgrade RFL Debt Retirement (3250) in the amount of $54.

*Res. No. 23-287 is the authorization for the establishment of a new line item within County T.B. Fund, Other Expense. Also established was an appropriation of $4,481.07.

There were also three contracts approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Contract 97 is between the board of commissioners and Leo Capital Investments, LLC for a security agreement for Economic Development and the Revolving Loan Fund Program.

*Contract 98 is between the board of commissioners and Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. for a Customer Service Agreement at the Highland County Courthouse.

*Contract 99 is between the board of commissioners and Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. for a Customer Service Agreement at the Rocky Fork Sewer Plant.

