GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

Longino Ventura, 21, Mexico, was arrested for obstruction.

Rodolfo Diaz, 19, Mexico, was arrested for obstruction.

Nov. 28

Freddie Merrick, 53, South Charleston, was issued citations in Madison Township for driving under suspension, turn signal, fictitious registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renetta Tolle, 51, Peebles, was arrested in Madison Township for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Merrick, 20, West Union, was arrested in Madison Township for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 30

Cheyenne S. Chandler, 26, Chillicothe, was issued citations in Madison Township for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Dec. 1

Matthew Bryant, 43, Greenfield, was issued a citation for right of way at a stop sign.

Mackenzie Davidson, 28, Reynoldsburg, was issued a citation for backing without safety.

Dec. 2

Gary Johnson, 75, Wilmington, was issued a traffic citation for reckless operation of motor vehicle.

Dec. 3

Jan Smith, 38, Greenfield, was issued citations for OVI and expired registration.

Ashley Pollock, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Dec. 4

Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Dec. 5

John Thompson, 35, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Delbert Montgomery, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and failure to reinstate.

Rita Beatty, 64, Leesburg, was issued citations for driving under suspension and headlights.

Ronald Shapley, 46, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and turn signal.

Dec. 6

Glen Hafer II, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Anthony Hughes, 39, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension and failing to display.

Chase Daugherty, 35, Frankfort, was arrested in Madison Township for receiving stolen property and issued a citation for fictitious tags.

Dec. 7

Michael H. Crone II, 33, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear.

Dylan Reed, 22, Greenfield, was issued citations for expired registration and a stop sign violation.

Dec. 8

Tad Price, 48, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for a stop sign violation.

Dec. 9

Derrick Weese, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.