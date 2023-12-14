Greenfield man dies in prison

Marcum

A Greenfield man who was scheduled to be released next month has died in prison.

Jamie Marcum, 44, of Greenfield, died as an inmate at Mansfield Correctional Institution Wednesday, Dec. 8.

According to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the death is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Marcum was arrested for assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing on Nov. 3, 2022. He was later indicted by a grand jury for assault on a peace officer.

He was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 14 months in prison for one count of assault on a peace and given 152 days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents, a patrol officer and auxiliary police officer were dispatched to Community Market in Greenfield due to an altercation between two people. When they got to the location the officers met with Marcum, who was “cussing and screaming.” Marcum became resistant as well as combative with the officers and was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. He was transported him to Adena Greenfield Medical Center to be medically cleared before being placed in jail.

While he was at the medical center, Marcum made “numerous” threats toward the patrol officer. He also asked to use the restroom, with his hands being cuffed in front to allow him to use the restroom. When he exited the restroom, the patrol officer told Marcum that they needed the return the handcuffs to behind his back. Marcum refused the order and officers escorted him back to the room, court records stated.

When they returned to the room, the patrol officer tried to handcuff Marcum behind his back and he became combative by raising his right arm and striking the patrol officer in the throat with an “open-hand strike.”

A patrol officer, auxiliary police officer and a hospital security guard were able to force him onto a bed, where he was handcuffed. Marcum repeatedly said that he didn’t hit the patrol officer in the throat and that it was an accident.

After Marcum was medically cleared, he was taken to jail where he told the patrol officer that he didn’t hit an officer or do anything else wrong, calling the patrol officer a liar.

The spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not give any details on how or where in the prison Marcum died.

Marcum was scheduled to be released from Mansfield Correctional Institution on Jan. 5, 2024.

