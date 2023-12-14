Hillsboro loses a heart-breaker

Hillsboro’s Mason Dumpert looks for an opening in Tuesday’s 60-58 Frontier Athletic Conference loss to Miami Trace. Defending in Trace’s Brady Armstrong. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

After leading by as many as nine points in the third quarter, the Hillsboro Indians dropped a heart-breaker Tuesday in Frontier Athletic Conference action against visiting Miami Trace, 60-58.

“I’m sure this game was fun from a fan’s perspective, but not for the coaches or our players,” Hillsboro head coach Josh Howland said. “The boys were down (in the locker room). We’re close. We’re close. If you look at us versus this time last year, it’s like an entirely different program. I think the boys do believe. They understand what it takes to win.

“I had us giving up 11 offensive boards. Which, to me, that was probably the difference in the game. Especially in the first half, but even right in the last minute and a half we gave up an offensive rebound that allowed them to go back up three. It’s the little things; it always is. But, we’ll get there.”

When Hillsboro junior Tate Davis hit a three-point basket at the buzzer, the Indians held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hillsboro twice led Miami Trace by as many as eight points in the second quarter.

It was 32-26 in favor of the home team at the half.

Hillsboro seemed, if not in control, at least poised to take its lead into double-digit territory as the third quarter unfolded. The Indians led by nine points, 37-28, with just under six minutes to play in the third.

Sophomore Adam Guthrie scored for the Panthers and there followed a lull in the offense, as neither team scored for the next two minutes. Miami Trace sophomore Grant Guess ended that interval at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter.

Brady Armstrong made a three with 2:23 to play and Coleden May scored following a Hillsboro turnover to pull the Panthers to within two points, 39-37. Armstrong made 6 of 8 three-point field goals in the game.

Skye Salyers scored back-to-back baskets for the Panthers to tie the game, 41-41, with 38 seconds to play in the third period. Hillsboro held a 43-41 lead going into the final eight minutes of action.

Armstrong sank back-to-back threes to open the fourth quarter, prompting a Hillsboro timeout just one minute in, the Panthers in front, 47-43.

The Indians pulled to within one before sophomore Adam Guthrie scored with 5:25 remaining. After a time out, Osborne scored again, giving the Panthers their biggest lead of the game, 53-46, with 3:50 to play.

Hillsboro quickly made up most of that deficit with five points in row. Hillsboro freshman Jack Howland, who scored 12 on the night, made one of his two threes in the game as the Panthers clung to a 55-54 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

After an exchange of missed field goal attempts, Osborne scored to give Miami Trace a 57-54 lead with 1:04 to go.

Hillsboro turned the ball over, but the Panthers left the door ajar when they and missed a transition lay-up. Hillsboro capitalized by scoring on a lay-up of its own. It was 57-56 Panthers with 38 seconds on the clock.

The Indians had fouls to give and pushed their fourth quarter total to four, expending 12 seconds. However, Miami Trace turned the ball over and Hillsboro brought the ball up past half court before calling for time with 20 seconds to play.

Hillsboro turned the ball back over on a player control foul, which did not send Miami Trace to the line. The Panthers inbounded the ball and Hillsboro fouled again with only 12.7 seconds left. Osborne swished both free throws, setting the score at 59-56.

Miami Trace was under the five-foul limit and committed its third to disrupt the Indian offense. Hillsboro senior Steven Kibler then made a lay-up for Hillsboro and the Indians quickly called for a stoppage in play with 4.2 seconds remaining and a differential of one point.

Miami Trace inbounded the ball to Osborne and Hillsboro fouled with 2.9 seconds remaining. Osborne made 1 of 2 free throws.

Hillsboro got a shot off from around the mid-court area, but it was short, leaving the Panthers with a 60-58 victory.

Indian senior Dorian Stewart gave an outstanding effort, leading Hillsboro with 19 points. Junior Tate Davis scored 15 for Hillsboro and Kibler scored nine.

Hillsboro made 19 two-point baskets out of 32 attempts for 59 percent. Miami Trace countered with 17 of 38 shooting from inside the arc for 45 percent.

Both teams scored five points at the foul line, with the Panthers going 5 of 7 for 71 percent and Hillsboro making 5 of 8 for 63 percent.

Miami Trace won the battle of the offensive boards, 10-7.

The difference came down to shooting from the perimeter. Miami Trace made 7 of 14 threes for 50 percent. Hillsboro made 5 of 14 threes for 36 percent.

Miami Trace improved to 3-2 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

Hillsboro fell to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

Chillicothe (1-3, 1-2) earned its first win of the season Tuesday, 63-44, over McClain (1-3, 0-3).

Washington improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the FAC, with a 66-48 win at home over Jackson (2-3, 1-2).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 16 15 19 — 60

H 14 17 11 15 — 58

MIAMI TRACE — Mathews 0-0-0; Robinette 0-0-0; Guess 3-0-6; May 2-0-4; Armstrong 0 (6)-0-18; Salyers 2-0-4; Boedeker 1-0-2; Guthrie 5-2-12; Osborne 4 (1)-3-14. TOTALS — 17 (7)-5-60. Rebounds: 24 (10 offensive). Turnovers: 12. Assists: 10. Steals: 10. Blocked shots 3. Fouls: 12.

HILLSBORO — Dumpert 0-1-1; Davis 2 (3)-2-15; Hunter 1-0-2; Kibler 4-1-9; Burns 0-0-0; Howland 3 (2)-0-12; Stewart 9-1-19. TOTALS — 19 (5)-5-58. Turnovers: 13. Offensive rebounds: 7.

Trace wins freshman game

In the freshman game, Miami Trace improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the FAC with a 50-40 victory over Hillsboro.

Anthony Huffer was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 19 points.

For Hillsboro, Hunter Manson led with 18 points. He made four three-point field goals. Tre Conley scored 12 (making two threes), Logan Barton scored seven (with one three) and Corey Schommer hit Hillsboro’s other three-point bucket.

Trace wins jayvee game

Miami Trace won the jayvee game, 51-44.

The Panthers improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

Conner Napier of Miami Trace was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points.

Brady Juillerat led the Indians with 13 points. Tre Conley and Walker Pence both scored 10 points. Conley made three of Hillsboro’s six three-point baskets. Lucas Holland scored seven (with two threes), Brayden Scruggs made one three and finished with three points and Hunter Manson scored one.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.