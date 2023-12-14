SSCC co-sponsors donation drive for veterans

Pictured (back row, l-r) are Kate Honeycutt, SSCC coordinator of recruitment and onboarding; Cailin Hoskins, Highland County Veterans Services officer; Patty Hollen, SSCC HR receptionist; Tim Hazelwood, Highland County Veterans Services director; and Steph Roland, Highland County Veterans Services outreach coordinator; (front row, l-r) Rainee Angles, SSCC professor of speech and theatre; and Crystal Howland, SSCC coordinator of employee benefits and compensation. Submitted photo

Each year the Highland County Veterans Service Office sponsors a donation drive to provide stockings for local veterans in assisted living and medical facilities.

This year Southern State Community College joined in to co-sponsor the event and set a goal to fill 100 stockings to add to the donations that will be distributed this year. The college exceeded its goal with nearly 120 stockings donated.

The following locations will be receiving stockings: VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, Veterans Home in Georgetown, Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro, Trustwell Living in Hillsboro, Legacy at Heartland in Hillsboro, Crestwood in Hillsboro, and Skilled Nursing Edgewood Manor in Greenfield.

Items that were collected for the stockings included Chapstick, combs/brushes, unscented lotions, sugar-free candy, pre-packaged snacks, small stuffed animals, socks, soap and shampoo.

Crystal Howland, Southern State’s coordinator of employee benefits and compensation, was the point person for the college’s donations.

“Highland County Veterans Services does a lot to aid our veterans and their families. It was our pleasure to co-sponsor the donations this year and to be part of such a great cause,” Howland said. “The donations we received far exceeded our expectations. Thank you to everyone who donated. We are incredibly proud to serve such a giving and charitable community.”

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, SSCC director of marketing.