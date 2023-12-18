Tigers fall at Washington

McClain senior Andrew Potts (44) blocks shot by Washington senior John Wall (2). Also pictured is McClain senior Jayden Allison (32). Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions played their third straight Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game Friday as they hosted the McClain Tigers. In front of a large crowd, it was all Washington from start to finish as they rolled to a 68-36 victory.

The Blue Lions jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one quarter with four different players contributing to the total.

Washington quickly extended the lead to 19-10 after a three-pointer and a layup from senior Isaiah Haithcock. Two Haithcock free throws made it 21-11 just moments later.

Washington outscored McClain 14-6 over the next few minutes to take a 37-16 lead into the half.

A bucket from Seth Weller of the Tigers cut the lead to 19 points, but Blue Lion junior Will Miller knocked down a three on the next possession to get the lead back over 20. McClain was back within 20 points just minutes later after back-to-back layups from senior Andrew Potts, but that was short-lived as Haithcock responded with a layup at the other end.

The Tigers never got back within 20 throughout the remainder of the game as Washington led 54-27 and extended the lead even further over the course of the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

The win by the Blue Lions sets up a marquee match up on Saturday, Dec. 23, as they travel to take on rival Miami Trace, are also unbeaten in conference play after picking up a 58-45 victory over Jackson on Friday.

Blue Lion head coach gave some comments following the win.

“I thought we played solid defense at times and other times were lackadaisical. Our transition offense is tough when we play good half court defense and get out and run. It was nice to play everyone tonight. We still have to be way more consistent, but we are happy with the win,” said Washington coach Shannon Bartruff.

Washington improved to 5-0, 3-0 in the FAC.

McClain fell to 1-4, 0-4 in the FAC.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Mc 8 9 10 9 — 36

W 14 22 18 14 — 68

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 4 (2)-2-16; John Wall 3-3-9; Bryson Heath 0-0-0; Will Miller 0 (3)-0-9; Noah Haithcock 0-0-0; Gabe Tayese 1-1-3; Gage Merritt 2-0-4; Logan Presley 0 (1)-0-4; Roman Chijevsky 0-0-0; Cooper Robertson 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 8 (1)-2-21; Jacob Lindsey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (7)-9-68. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Field goal percentage: 25 of 52 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller 3, Rickman 2, Presley, I. Haithcock. Turnovers: 7. Rebounds: 19 (9 offensive). Steals 11. Assists 13. Blocks 5.

McCLAIN — Michael Noszka Jr. 1-0-2; Riley Cummins 0-0-0; Jordan Bell 2-0-4; Seth Weller 3 (1)-2-11; Owen Sykes 3-0-6; Mikah Parks 2-1-5; Jayden Allison 0-1-1; Andrew Potts 3-1-7. TOTALS — 14 (1)-5-36. Free throw shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Weller. Turnovers: 12.

In the jayvee contest, Washington defeated McClain, 50-25.

In the freshman contest, Washington won 41-21.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.