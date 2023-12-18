HDH Holiday Ball raises record $120K

The annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Holiday Ball raised more than $120,000 Saturday. Tim Parry (left) is pictured with Vicki Rhude who was honored for 11 years as HDH Foundation chairman.

More than 200 helped raise more than $120,000 Saturday at the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Holiday Ball held at Hillsboro Orpheum. It was the most the ball has ever raised.

The foundation accepted a donation from the Ann and Don Fender Charitable Foundation in the amount of $50,000.

“The Fender family has always been tremendous supporters of the foundation’s mission and we are grateful to accept this gift,” the hospital said in a news release.

The night included the announcement of winners from a silent auction, vacation raffle, live auction and other drawings. With more than 200 attendees and over $70,000 raised, in addition to the donation of $50,000, this year marks the most successful holiday ball event to date with a total amount raised of over $120,000.

The evening began with social hour and then opened with a welcome and thank you by Vicki Rhude, foundation chairman.

“The success of this event would not be possible without the support of our attendees and sponsors, the dedicated foundation board of directors, holiday ball committee, and the employee volunteers from the hospital,” the news release said.

“The holiday ball plays a vital role in raising funds for Highland District Hospital,” said Erin Richmond, foundation manager. “Over the years, the occasion has become a cherished tradition, bringing together members of our community, business leaders and health care professionals for an evening of philanthropy and celebration.”

An invocation was then given by Dr. Anthony Wetherington, chief of staff, and dinner was served by Jill’s Farmhouse Catering.

During the evening attendees were able to bid on silent auction items, buy tickets for split-the-pot, spirits pull, first chance on a live auction item, and vacation experience package chances.

Tim Parry, president and CEO, thanked all in attendance and emphasized the significance of the continued support of the community. “The impact we are making as a hospital is truly remarkable,” he said. “The hard work and dedication by our employees, volunteers, physicians and providers, along with your continued support, is truly moving our organization forward and providing exceptional service to our community.”

A special presentation was given to honor Vicki Rhude as the ball concluded her term as foundation chairman. Richmond thanked Rhude for her guidance, leadership and unwavering support serving as chairman of the foundation board of directors for the past 11 years and a plaque was presented to Rhude for her dedication and service to the Highland District Hospital Foundation.

“Putting on an event of this size is definitely a team effort,” said Richmond. “We’re so thankful for our amazing community, as well as the foundation board and holiday ball committee for all their support.”

For more information about the Highland District Hospital Foundation, visit https://www.hdh.org/foundation/about-the-foundation or call 937-393-6360.

Information for this story was submitted by Kennedi Claycomb, marketing/customer service assistant, Highland District Hospital.