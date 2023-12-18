Winkle places 2nd in the state

Corbin Winkle placed second in the state in a job interview contest. Submitted photo

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently hosted a job interview contest. This contest provides members with employment skills along with important speaking abilities.

Throughout the competition, members were asked to prepare a cover letter and resume, which were later scored by numerous judges. Then the judges put them through a mock interview. Following the interview process, members were required to write a follow up letter and address it.

One Hillsboro FFA member went above and beyond, that member being Corbin Winkle. He placed first during both the sub-district and district competition. On Nov. 18, he interviewed virtually and placed first once again, moving him to the state finals, where he would have to face off against each of the winners from the five divisions. On Dec. 1, he competed once more and received second place in the state.

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter is beyond proud of his accomplishments and wish him luck in his future endeavors. Winkle will go on to represent the state of Ohio at the national level at the Big E next September.

Submitted by Reagan Eastes, Hillsboro FFA.