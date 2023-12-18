Stuff the Bus helps explosion victims

Max Sprague of the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins Facebook page coordinated the Cruisers Helping Kids Christmas Stuff the Bus event Dec. 16 at former Hillsboro High School parking lot to benefit the children and families who lost their lives in an apparent explosion and resulting fire Nov. 28 at Jimbos’s Auto Repair in Hillsboro and the family of Desiree Pleasure, who died after apparently going into cardiac arrest at the same time as the fire. Croswell VIP Motorcoach lent one of its busses to the event to be used to hold presents donated to the children. “We actually did very well,” said Sprague. “Each family is going to get roughly $465 in Kroger cards, and each child is going to get a $50 Master Card plus a ton of presents.”

Ann Runyon-Elam | The Times-Gazette