HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 16

ACCIDENT

At approximately 3:08 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North High Street near Fenner Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Levi Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, and Charles Trefz, 58, of Leesburg, were both traveling northbound on North High Street. The Trefz vehicle came to a stop for traffic and Birkhimer’s vehicle struck the Trefz vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Birkhimer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Dec. 17

INCIDENT

At approximately 12:25 a.m., the police department responded to the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, Samuel Holaday was arrested on three outstanding warrants and was charged for violation of a protection order and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Dec. 18

ARREST

John Caseltine, 38,of West Union, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.