Industrial park pond removal is proceeding

Photo by Angela Shepherd Businesses winners were recognized for this year’s Greenfield Christmas Decorating Contest. Pictured are (l-r) council members Cory Taylor and Mery Ellen McMurry, Lisa Boyd of Grind House Cafe (third place), city manager Todd Wilkin, Mike and Deanna Seely with Brynlee and Penelope Pryor of Seely Portraits (second place), Kelli Uhrig and Robert Arthurs of Small Town Fitness (first place), and council members Phil Clyburn and Jessalynn Hunter. Photo by Angela Shepherd The McClain football team and coaching staff are the Greenfield December Citizens of the Month. Tigers who were able to make the meeting are pictured, along with council members and the city manager. Photo by Angela Shepherd

The removal of a pond at the South Central Ohio Industrial Park was discussed at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting.

According to city manager Todd Wilkin, it is an old cattle pond that was built decades ago and has become so choked with vegetation that it’s only about a foot and a half deep. Also, it is in the middle of open land and “it serves no purpose to future development.”

Recently, a company came to the South Central Ohio Industrial Park in Greenfield, Wilkin said, and was very interested in the location, but wanted to build where the pond is, which presents a problem. It’s something that Wilkin said is preventing Greenfield from being the first choice.

Efforts to get rid of the pond have been arduous, Wilkin said, but the village is working with the Ohio EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers on the matter. He said the village hopes to receive a jurisdictional determination so that itcan fill the pond quickly.

Wilkin also reported that the railroad project, which was initially awarded about three years ago and was expected to begin this year, is now due to begin in the spring. This follows communication from the Indiana and Ohio Railway and Ohio Rail Development Commission, who recently qualified and selected the lowest and best of nine bidders on the project.

The project will upgrade Greenfield’s 29-mile rail line. Wilkin said the goal is to get the rail back to a 25 miles per hour rail, versus its current 10 mile per hours rating, lease it to a rail operator, and possibly attract rail excursions.

In other meeting matters, businesses and citizens were recognized.

The McClain football team, including the coaching staff, has been named as December’s citizens of the month. Wilkin said the recognition comes because of the hard work the team put in to make it to the school’s first ever playoffs.

December’s employee of the month is police officer Benjamin Bales, who was recognized for his efforts that led to finding a missing 2-year-old autistic child and returning the child to safety.

Other awards for the evening included all things Christmas. First, the winner for the home decorating contest is 422 S. Second St., the home of John and Krista Simmons.

Also announced were the business decorating winners. Those are: first place, Small Town Fitness; second place, Seely Portraits; and third place, Grind House Cafe.

Finance director Gary Lewis presented November’s financial report, which included month-to-date revenue, $437,753; month-to-date expense, $318,474; year-to-date revenue, $5.50 million; year-to-date expense, $3.31 million; and a general fund balance as of Nov. 30, 2023, of $804,263.

On other financial matters, council passed the 2024 budget. This comes after council reviews and revisions over recent weeks. Anyone wanting to see the budget may request a copy at the village offices.

Council chair Phil Clyburn near the conclusion of the meeting thanked Jessalynn Hunter for her service on council, to which she replied that it had been a pleasure.

The three newly-elected council members will be sworn in prior to the next regular meeting of the Greenfield council in 2024.

“It has been a pleasure working with all of you this year,” Clyburn said, adding that he believes the village is “on the right track on a lot of things.”

Council members bestowed a wish for a safe and happy Christmas and New Year’s to all in attendance.

An organizational meeting will be held after the first of the year, though the date and time is yet to be determined.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.