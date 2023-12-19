Wilkin announces bid for Congress

Wilkin

Lifelong Republican and Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin announced Tuesday his candidacy for Congress, seeking to fill the seat in Ohio’s Second District to be vacated by current Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

A Southern Ohio native, a news release said Wilkin has a strong conservative record built on principled leadership always guided by the core values of faith, family and freedom.

“I have enormous respect for Congressman Wenstrup and his work over the past decade to stand up for our conservative principles,” said Wilkin in the news release. “President Biden and the liberals in Congress are pushing policies that don’t match our values, and I will fight tirelessly to ensure the people of the Second District continue to have a strong voice in Washington.”

As a small business owner and current state senator, the news release said he brings business experience and a proven conservative record to the race.

“Middle class families and small businesses are getting crushed by Washington’s outrageous tax-and-spend ways. Inflation is out of control, and for those of us who aren’t rich, Bidenomics is hitting our pocketbooks every day,” Wilkin said. “I’ll do everything in my power to block job-killing, big government proposals from causing more harm to our country.”

A lifelong hunter and fisherman, Wilkin is the current co-chairman of the Sportsmen’s Caucus of Ohio and has been previously endorsed by the Buckeye Firearms Association and the National Rifle Association, earning an A-plus rating for his defense of the Second Amendment.

A staunch pro-Trump Republican, Wilkin is a four-time recipient of the Award for Conservative Achievement from the American Conservative Union – one of the highest honors bestowed on policymakers by the founders of CPAC.

“My wife and I want our girls to live in an America that embraces the conservative values that are the foundation to build stronger families, better jobs, safer communities and a brighter future,” Wilkin said. “I have a proven conservative record, and I will always put America first.”

Wilkin lives in Highland County with his wife, judge Kristy Wilkin of Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals, and their two daughters, Piper and Parker.

Ohio’s Second Congressional District includes all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties, as well as the southern portion of Fayette County.

Information for this story was submitted by Team Wilkin.