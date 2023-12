The Hillsboro High School Drama Club (thespian troupe) recently held its 2nd annual Stuff the Sleigh fundraiser and the group said it was a big success. The HHS students singing, performing jokes, comedy skits course presenting Santa Claus at the end. The club ended up collecting a whole sleigh full of toys and donated them to the local Samaritan Outreach. They look forward to doing it again next year. Pictured with a sleigh the students made are HHS seniors Garen Ryan and Logan Savage.

Submitted photo