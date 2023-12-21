Quick and easy fool’s toffee

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s fool’s toffee. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I’m making candy. Who’s ready to make some candy. I know I am. I want something that is easy and with not lots of ingredients. How about you?

Let’s see, my boss Lane Moon brought me some of this last year for Christmas and I didn’t share it. I ate it all. I’m telling you, it’s delicious. Maybe he will bring me some this year (hint, hint). I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do.

Please share your favorite Christmas recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Fool’s Toffee

Ingredients

36 saltine crackers

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 (12-ounce) package chocolate or white chocolate chips

1 cup of your choice of chopped walnuts, peanuts sprinkles, crushed candy.

Directions

Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Place the saltines side by side, but not over lapping each other.

In a sauce pan melt the 1 cup of butter and add the cup of brown sugar and bring to a slow boil stirring constantly for about three minutes.

Immediately pour over the crackers. Try to coat as evenly as possible.

Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for five to seven minutes. Immediately remove from oven and pour the entire bag of chips over the toffee (give them some time to melt) and spread evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle with your choice of topping over the candy and press down lightly.

Refrigerate till cool, then remove and break into pieces and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.