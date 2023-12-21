Greenfield man gets community control

A Greenfield man was sentenced to three years of community control on drug charges recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Kevin Steward, 22, was sentenced on one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

The court ordered that if Steward violated any of the community control or drug court docket conditions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, on or around Dec. 12, 2022, two investigators, a sergeant and an officer met with a confidential informant (CI) who said they could purchase fentanyl from someone for $120. The CI was then transported to the seller’s residence on Pine Street in Greenfield. After arriving there, the CI got a call and was told to go to Steward’s residence.

They left Pine Street and were picked up by the sergeant to be taken to Seventh Street. Once there, the CI walked to Steward’s residence on Carford Pike. A white car pulled into the driveway and the CI then made contact with the seller and Steward. The group entered the residence where officers could hear through the recorder that the dope “was to be delivered.”

The sergeant then saw another person arrive at the residence in a gray Ford truck. The seller exited the residence and made contact with that person at the window of their truck. After that, the seller returned to the residence where they “could be seen tying a plastic bag” through the video feed. Following the transaction’s completion, the CI exited the residence, according to court documents.

The sergeant and one of the investigators picked them up. The CI gave over a plastic bag that held an unknown substance and a syringe. The CI said they gave the money to the seller and then had to wait for the other person to bring the “dope.” After they received it, they gave it to the CI.

The CI said the deal happened at Steward’s residence and that Steward was also present and “involved in conversations.”

The unknown substance was sent to BCI for testing and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

