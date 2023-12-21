HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 16

INCIDENT

A resident of Maple Street in Mowrystown reported their residence was vandalized.

Dec. 18

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 8700 block of Quarry Road to a report of trespassing. After investigation, a male was trespassed from the property. The complainant declined charges.

A resident of the 4300 block of West Wildcat Road reported being assaulted. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 19

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 8700 block of U.S. Route 50 to a report of a person trespassing. After investigation, a male was trespassed from the property. The complainant declined charges.

A resident of the 11000 block of Sunset Lane reported being assaulted outside his residence. This incident remains under investigation.

ARREST/CITATION

Christian S. Stamper, 28, Georgetown, was charged with failure to appear.