Wenstrup visits Greenfield HCCAO

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (center) is pictured with Highland County Community Action Executive Director Julia Wise (left) and assistant director Tara Campbell. Submitted photo

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) visited the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO) in Greenfield this Tuesday. He had the opportunity to meet with staff and tour the facility, learning how it serves local residents and helps transition people to a healthy life of independence.

Wenstrup secured federal grant dollars through Community Project Funding (CPF) for the extension of a new parking area for the organization as well as the repair and paving of the current lot to increase the number of residents they are able to serve. CPF are federally directed grants that support local economic development projects for needed community upgrades and improvements.

HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise said Wenstrup is a great supporter of their organization’s efforts to enhance and improve the quality of life throughout the county and the region.

“We are so grateful that he advocated for our programs and the people we have the opportunity to serve,” said Wise.

Submitted by Barbara Boland, office of Brad Wenstrup.