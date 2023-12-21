HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 20

INCIDENT

At 11:40 a.m., it was reported to the police department that a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Ohio dealer plates 002A7PL had been stolen. Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 245 W. Main St. to talk with the victim. During the investigation it was found the keys had been left inside the truck while the victim was inside the store. When the victim returned to the parking the truck was missing. There was a diamond-plated tool box in the truck bed and a lift gate on the back. This report is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this theft, contact the police department at 937-393-3411.