Girl Scout Troop 7316, alongside the Rainsboro Methodist Church, did two fundraisers for Madalynn Wilson, a 13-year-old Greenfield girl diagnosed with leukemia. The troop also did its annual pumpkin roll fundraiser and voted to add those funds to Madalynn’s family. A total of over $1,600 was raised and presented to Madalynn and her family on Dec. 19. Pictured (front row, l-r) are Naomi Mick, Peyton Wilson, Madalynn Wilson, Leina Grace, Brylee Douglas, Pastor Jamie Darling; (back) William Wilson.

Submitted photo