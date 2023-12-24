Democrats deliver good cheer

The Highland County Democratic headquarters were full of good cheer last week as little ones and their parents gathered around the tree Friday and Saturday for ready-to-share treat bags of sweets, fruit and nuts. According to John Knauff, lead elf for the project, the festive gifting was based on happy childhood memories of his own. “Every year, this nice man who didn’t have a wife or children of his own would sit outside the general store in Sinking Spring and give out treats to kids. It’s a happy memory. I hope to pass on that kind of tradition.” Assistant Elf Pam Lines said, “Everyone seems so appreciative. We had moms and dads, and even a baby. Most of the kids are shy, and many are so little.” She said the biggest smile of all came from one of the smallest little girls. “She loves blueberries and her face just lit up when she got them. Kind of melts your heart. Our big Christmas tree was a hit, too, with everyone. They liked all the red and purple ornaments and the toy dog on guard.” Knauff, also on the Highland County Democrat Central Committee, said he hopes this is just the start of a cheerful tradition. “Kids, candy and lots of smiles. That’s a sweet tradition.” Knauff is pictured Pam Limes.

Submitted photo