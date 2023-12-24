A special Christmas

Research and development students in McClain’s industrial arts program, lead by Chris Dodds, are pictured with the antique sleigh they restored. Pictured (l-r) are Alicia Watkins, Andrew McMurray, Kaitlyn Sterling, Levi Vickers, Elijah Storer, Parker Stuckey, Levi Warren, Tyler Louk, Kyzer Grossman, Matthew Perie, Seth Smith, Harley Peabody, Evan Kinnison, Logan Warren and Garrett Mustard. Photo by Chris Dodds

Gliding over the river and through the woods will be a much easier thing to do for an antique sleigh that, thanks to the efforts of McClain high school students, has been completely refurbished.

McClain’s research and development class, hot off the refurbishment of the welcome to Greenfield signs, has employed some new skills in the recent refurbishing of an antique, horse-drawn sleigh that belonged to Greenfield Elementary teacher Janell Allison’s late father.

Restoring the heirloom “turned out to be a really great project,” said McClain industrial arts teacher Chris Dodds. “The students learned some valuable woodworking skills, like how to rebuild or completely remake parts that were missing. There is no better way to learn how to do something than a hands-on activity.”

The project took students about 10 classroom hours to complete, Dodds said. In that time students took the worn and weathered sleigh that was missing some pieces and made it whole again.

“They did a great job and completed the project just in time for the holidays for my family to enjoy this family heirloom,” Allison said.

The sleigh is finished and now displayed at Allison’s home. Allison, who lost her father in May, said Dodds and the students that worked on the project “have made Christmas extra special this year.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.