Hodson Classic features six games

The Wilmington girls and Clinton-Massie boys basketball teams will be playing in the second annual Chad Hodson Classic presented by RoofX on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Fairfield High School in Leesburg.

The first Chad Hodson Classic in 2023 was a success with five games and more than $4,000 raised to benefit the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship.

The Chad Hodson Classic was started to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High School graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will be annually presented to a Fairfield senior in Hodson’s memory.

The Chad Hodson Classic will feature six basketball games that will take place in Grandle Gymnasium at Fairfield High School. Games will feature the five Highland County high schools battling teams from across the area. Teams featured in the classic include storied programs with multiple state tournament appearances.

C103 Radio and GoodGuysRadioTV will be providing all day radio and TV-style livestream broadcasting (103.1 FM and goodguysradiotv.com).

The lineup includes:

11 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay v. Paint Valley

12:45 p.m. — Whiteoak v. Clinton-Massie

2:30 p.m. — McClain v. Athens

4:15 p.m. — Fairfield v. Wilmington

6 p.m. — Hillsboro v. Adena

7:45 p.m. — Fairfield v. Western

Admission is $10 for the day. An expanded concession stand will be available throughout the day and a limited number of T-shirts will be made available for purchase.

For information, contact Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett ([email protected]) or classic director Tony Williams ([email protected]).