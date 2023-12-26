Adena Health CEO re-elected to OHA board

Jeff Graham

CHILLICOTHE — The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) has announced that Adena Health President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Graham has been re-elected to its Board of Trustees. Graham, who has served on the board since 2019, will begin a new three-year term Jan. 1, 2024.

“It is a privilege to be able to continue representing Adena Health and give voice to rural health care in south central and southern Ohio,” said Graham. “Having Adena Health at the table allows for greater collaboration with hospital leaders from across the state in sharing best practices, partnership opportunities, and ways to help to address the unique challenges faced by health care providers today to ensure corporate sustainability and the ability to provide essential services to the communities who trust us with their care.”

The OHA Board sets policy and strategic direction for matters affecting hospitals throughout Ohio. The board includes representatives from small and large hospitals, urban and rural hospitals, teaching facilities and independent facilities and health care systems. The board consists of three officers, the OHA president and CEO, and 15 trustees-at-large.

“The leaders, caregivers, workers, volunteers and partners at Ohio’s hospitals work diligently to meet the health care needs of patients and our communities while facing incredible challenges,” said Mike Abrams, OHA president and CEO. “We are committed to supporting and partnering with our members to confront intense workforce and economic environments by providing quality services, programs and initiatives. I am grateful to our members who commit their time and talent to leadership roles with our association. Together we will continue to fulfill OHA’s mission of collaborating with our member hospitals and health systems to ensure a healthy Ohio.”

Established in 1915, OHA represents 248 hospitals and 15 health systems throughout Ohio that employ 251,700 Ohioans and contribute $91.7 billion to Ohio’s economy along with $7.8 billion in net community benefit. OHA is the nation’s first state hospital association and is recognized nationally for its patient safety and health care quality initiatives and environmental sustainability programs.

For more about Adena Health, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org