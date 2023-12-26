New articulation agreements for WC

Wilmington College signed articulation agreements this year with a number of higher education institutions in Ohio. The partnerships will provide students with a seamless transfer process to various WC programs.

These include agreements with Clark State College in Springfield, Northwest State College in Archbold, Hocking College in Nelsonville, Sinclair State Community College in Dayton, Southern State Community College based in Hillsboro, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Wittenberg University in Springfield and Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

Dr. Russell Kincaid, professor of mathematics and interim assistant dean of the faculty, has been directly involved with coordinating many of these most recent agreements. He noted that the goal behind articulation agreements is to provide students with a “smooth path for their further educational development.”

The college’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program has agreements with Heidelberg, Cincinnati State and Wittenberg in which these “feeder” schools can efficiently send their bachelor’s degree recipients to Wilmington College’s graduate program. Conversely, WC is a feeder school for other institutions’ graduate programs.

Many of the new articulation agreements are with two-year institutions, whose students are limited to associate degrees. “These students can use that associate degree to satisfy the first two years of the articulated program at WC,” he said. “The remaining two years of courses are a clearly laid out path at the college so that the student can get both a bachelor’s and associate degree completed in a four-year window.”

Kincaid said these partnerships reduce the complexity of locating prospective students and help match students with desired programs.

Wilmington College has a number of articulation agreements relating to its business program with Sinclair, which complements an agreement between the schools on biotechnology established in 2022. Other new partnerships allow students at Clark State and Southern State to transfer credits en route to a bachelor’s degree in agriculture concentrations at WC. The agreement with Northwest State involves education and agriculture.