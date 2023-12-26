‘Dangerous dogs’ returned to owner

WASHINGTON C.H. — The owner of the two pit bulls cited for having dogs-at-large was back in court Dec. 14 to settle the case.

Brandy Cobb pleaded guilty and accepted the terms of the plea agreement from the prosecuting attorney and the Fayette County Dog Warden. Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious accepted the agreement.

According to the agreement, the dogs would be returned if Cobb complies with all the terms. The terms state that the dogs must be supervised at all times while they are outside the home, by an adult, there must be a lock put on the fence entry gate, and Cobb and the dogs must attend and complete a minimum of 10 group dog training sessions at a reputable facility.

The dogs must also wear a muzzle anytime they are out of the house and be on a chain link leash no longer than 6 feet long. Cobb had to show proof the dogs were enrolled in the training sessions. The order also stated that Cobb must comply with any other requirements the dog warden might deem appropriate based upon his follow up on this case.

Dog Warden Nelson Prater stated that the dogs stayed at the Fayette County Dog Shelter for 44 days at a rate of $6 each per day, a charge by the facility. Prater also said that Cobb came to visit the dogs almost every day of their stay. Prater said that the female pit bull had to be seen by a vet three times during its stay and Cobb paid the vet bill directly.

Prater was called to testify in court regarding the agreement to explain the terms to the judge. The judge additionally imposed a $250 fine for each dog, plus court costs, 30 days jail time suspended, and Cobb was placed on reporting probation for three years. If there is any further violation of the dog-at-large law causing any additional citations for these dogs, the 30-day jail sentence and further fines would be imposed as the charge would be amended from fourth-degree misdemeanor to third-degree misdemeanor. Cobb was also fined more than $600 in restitution payable to the dog shelter.

After the agreement and court order of restitution were signed by the judge, the dogs were returned to Cobb’s home. Prater said he will return in seven days to check on the home facility and their care, per shelter regulations. Prater said he wants to check the front porch, which only has a partial wooden enclosed space, as he might additionally require a gate on the porch entry area.

The victim, Tim Leisure, and owner of the cat that was killed by one of the pit bulls, in front of his grandson, was in court and he stated that he thought 12 citations were enough. The judge agreed.

Cobb was cited for two dogs-at-large on Oct. 27, being her 12th citation for the same offense for the same two dogs. Several cats have been killed while the pit bulls were at-large at various times. In the previous cases, Cobb just received a fine.