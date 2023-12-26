Reward offered for info on arson

Investigators are seeking information on the Dec. 16 arson fire at Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville. Submitted photo

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the Dec. 16 fire at Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville.

As reported last week by AIM Media Midwest, the large fire at the business, located at 1812 S.R. 734 NW, was ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The fire reportedly burned out Mayer Farm Equipment’s offices and showrooms.

Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible. On Dec. 16, at 6:57 a.m., the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to the fire.

Last week, Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said, “As part of the investigation into the fire, we discovered that various items were stolen. We know at Mayer, there was a break-in and an arson. The connection is a red truck, which has a trailer that was stolen from an area farmer. Items related to the theft from Mayer were found in the vicinity of where the trailer was stolen from. These items couldn’t have gotten there unless the perpetrator would have taken them there. They either fell off the vehicle or were removed from the vehicle. But they were found at the scene of the stolen trailer and were positively confirmed to be from Mayer Farm Equipment.”

The truck is a vehicle of interest in multiple alleged crimes, including multiple breaking and entering offenses, theft and arson. These crimes were all reportedly in the area of S.R. 734 and S.R. 38. The truck was last seen traveling northbound on S.R. 38 toward Interstate 71.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.