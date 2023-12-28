Henderson plans to play in Cotton Bowl

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is pictured during a Nov. 7 game against Michigan State. AIM Media Midwest

DALLAS – TreVeyon Henderson said Wednesday he plans to play for Ohio State against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, ending a month of will he or won’t he speculation.

“I will be out there,” was Henderson’s response when asked if he was playing.

Henderson leads Ohio State with 854 yards in the nine games he played. His decision also helps the Buckeyes’ depth at running back after that position was depleted by Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor transferring and Miyan Williams deciding to make himself available for the NFL draft.

Henderson also said he has not yet decided if he will return to Ohio State next season or enter the NFL draft.

He said the decisions about playing in the Cotton Bowl and possibly entering the NFL draft came up sooner than he expected because of OSU’s loss to Michigan.

“After the team up north (Michigan) game that’s when I really had to think because I wasn’t expecting to lose to the team up north. It got on me kind of fast,” Henderson said. “I was feeling all this pressure at first. Then I just started praying, started seeking God. I gave it to him. He removed all those burdens. I have just been feeling great, full of joy.”

NOTES

BUCKEYES DO CARE: Senior running back Xavier Johnson rejected the idea that No. 9 Missouri (10-2) cares more about the Cotton Bowl than No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) does.

“I think that’s definitely a misconception. I’ve heard there is kind of a stereotype that Ohio State players are some kind of divas,” Johnson said. “I think when you see the way we approach the game, when you see the way we play the game, how we care for each other, that that narrative isn’t necessarily true.

“I think when it comes to this game specifically you’re going to see a whole bunch of hungry young men, hungry brothers who are coming out trying to put a stamp on the 2023 season. We have poured so much into it, sacrificed so much, it’s only right that we go out there and give it our best, give it our all to finish off this season.”

BROWN EXCITED BUT ALSO CALM: OSU freshman quarterback Devin Brown says he is “super excited and just can’t wait” to get what he hopes is the first of many starts for Ohio State.

He said his family was surprised how calm he appears to be about that opportunity.

“Even my family has asked me, ‘Why are you not nervous?’ Back when I was in Arizona for the three days we had (off), I really didn’t feel anything. I’ve been playing tackle football since I was 7 years old. It’s just a bigger stage. Same game,” he said.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka says he likes Brown’s skills and his enthusiasm.

“He’s a super bubbly, joyous guy to be around. Great personality. I love that and he’s a great player. Something that really sticks out with Devin, he’s the first one to greet you after he makes a good pass. He’s yapping up all the linemen after great blocking. He’s just a positive energy to be around.”

TATE A FUTURE STAR: Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline said freshman receiver Carnell Tate would have been impressive even earlier in the season if not for an injury in preseason camp.

“Carnell played a lot as a freshman and it was well deserved,” Hartline said about Tate, who caught 17 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

“Frankly, he probably would have started playing a little earlier if he wasn’t a little dinged up coming out of camp. He had a great camp, came out dinged up, so that kind of slowed him down. Once he got his feet back under him, he started getting going.”

Jim Naveau writes for the Lima Daily News, a division of AIM Media Midwest.