Fauber joins MNB Board of Directors

Fauber

Merchants National Bank (MNB) announced Thursday that Denise Fauber, current MNB chief operating officer, was added to the MNB Board of Directors.

Beginning her banking career more than 26 years ago and joining MNB in October 2016, Fauber is a well-respected executive with proven management and leadership skills. Born and raised in Highland County, she is rooted in the community and has an in-depth understanding of the bank’s core values and culture. She is committed to carrying on MNB’s long-standing real community bank reputation, maintaining satisfactory regulatory ratings, profitability and shareholder value.

The bank’s guiding philosophy is simple and consistent: “We are a family of independent minds making local decisions, which keeps us very close to the customers we serve. In an extremely competitive environment, this fact really makes the difference.”

“Denise’s appointment is both timely and well deserved. MNB continues to grow and expand its services to its local communities and adding another key board member with a commitment to being a real community bank is important to both our culture and operating excellence,” added Paul W. Pence, Jr., chairman and president of Merchants National Bank.

Merchants Bank has $1.2B in assets and a growing network of locations, services and technology to enable seamless banking for both retail and commercial customers. It has 17 offices in Athens, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Washington C.H., London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Wilmington and Logan. Supported by ATMs at 15 locations, each office is individually and locally managed.

The MNB Board of Directors includes Christopher Walker, Richard Carr, William Butler, Stephen Farrens, Kenneth Sims, Nicholas Cummings, James D. Evans, Amy Davis, Denise Fauber and Paul W. Pence, Jr.

Submitted by Debbi Offenberger, media director, Merchants National Bank.