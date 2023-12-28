Wilkin endorses Trump

Wilkin

Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin, a conservative Republican running for Ohio’s Second Congressional District, released the following statement Thursday announcing his endorsement of Donald J. Trump for president of the United States:

“Joe Biden’s weakness in the White House is making the world a more dangerous place. Only President Trump has the toughness necessary to restore our country’s security and ensure a more prosperous future for all of us. The conservatives in Congress need President Trump in the White House so we can rebuild our middle class, secure the southern border, reverse America’s crime crisis, and achieve peace through strength on the world stage. I’ve always had President Trump’s back and he’ll continue to have my full support in 2024.”

Submitted by Team Wilkin.