Greenfield’s Shiloh Baptist Church being restored

The Shiloh Baptist Church, built in 1974 by an African American congregation, is being restored by the Greenfield Historical Society. Submitted photo

The Greenfield Historical Society is ushering in the new year with the first of three dinners Sunday while it is also restoring the Shiloh Baptist Church, which originated in the village 150 years ago.

The church, built in 1874 by an African American congregation, is having the stained-glass windows removed and repaired, and the exterior brick work is in the process of being repaired. The interior will eventually be restored for display of Greenfield’s African American history, and as an event space. The society is currently looking for funding to repair the foundation and basement. Donations can be made through the society’s website at greenfieldhistorcalsociety.org or by mail to: Greenfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

The first of the three monthly dinners will be held Sunday, Jan. 7 with the other two being held Feb. 4 and March 3. All three dinners will be held in the Grain & Hay building at the corner of Jefferson Street and McArthur Way with serving beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., or when the food runs out. Waiters and waitresses will be serving the meals.

The host is $12, and the society requests no tipping. Carryout will be available.

The menu for the Jan. 7 meal will be ham loaf, cheesy scalloped potatoes, green beans, slaw, pineapple upside down cake, a roll and drinks.

The historical society said in a news release that ham loaf is one of the more popular meals it has served over the years. The entree for February will be roast pork loin and for March it will be baked chicken.

Proceeds from the Sunday dinners go toward utility bills and maintenance of the various buildings of the society. The Shiloh Baptist Church restoration project began in 2022 and is ongoing.

“Come on down after church and have a great meal, visit with friends, and support the Greenfield Historical Society,” the news release said.

Information for this story was submitted by the Greenfield Historical Society.