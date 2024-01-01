Wilkin disappointed by DeWine vote

Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin, a Republican candidate for Ohio’s Second Congressional District being vacated by Brad Wenstrup, today released a statement about Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68:

“As a state senator who voted to support the SAFE Act, but even more so as a father of two young girls, I am incredibly disappointed in Gov. DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68. This decision is dangerous and does not reflect the values of conservative Ohioans like me,” Wilkin said. “While I empathize with those who have mental health struggles, I believe God decides our gender, not a doctor. Simply said, there is an inherent difference between girls and boys.

“Boys should not compete in girls’ sports based on a feeling of their gender, nor should elective life-altering medical procedures be allowed on any minors. I am proud to have voted yes on HB 68 and stand ready to override Gov. DeWine’s veto. As parents, one of our main obligations is to protect our children, and HB 68 is a step in the right direction in doing just that. I will always stand for strengthening our families and for fairness for young athletes across Ohio, both girls and boys.”

Submitted by Team Wilkin.