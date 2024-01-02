Blue Lions corral Mustangs

Washington junior Roman Chijevsky sets for a shot while Lynchburg-Clay’s James Massey (12) and Cody Bell (14) defend.

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs fell behind early and never recovered as they suffered a 68-40 non-conference loss Saturday to the Washington Blue Lions.

The Blue Lions controlled the game from start to finish.

The first basket of the game came on a layup from Washington senior Isaiah Haithcock, who scored eight points in the opening quarter. The Blue Lions led 21-9 after one.

Washington led by as many as 15 in the second quarter and took a 30-17 lead into the half.

The Blue Lions outscored the Mustangs 38-23 in the second half on their way to victory. All 11 players who were dressed for Washington logged minutes.

Denver Clinton led Lynchburg-Clay with 16 points.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff gave some comments following the game.

“Lynchburg-Clay has some nice players, number 24 (Denver Clinton) is averaging 17 points per game. I thought we did a good job on him and he made some really tough, contested shots,” Washington coach Shannon Bartruf said. “They stayed in zone the entire game until we subbed everyone. I thought our guards made some great plays, whether it was an extra pass or a post feed. I’m happy for our guys. Prayers up from Blue Lion basketball to coach Ackley for a speedy recovery.”

Miami Trace head boys basketball coach Ben Ackley suffered a heart attack after their game Thursday night and is currently recovering.

Washington improved to 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 6-1 overall

Lynchburg-Clay fell to 2-3 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and 4-5 overall. The Mustangs travel to North Adams (4-0, 4-3) on Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

LC 9 8 9 14 — 40

W 21 9 21 17 — 68

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Asher Faust 2-2-6; Jay Cordrey 1 (2)-0-8; Braedon West 0-0-0; Cody Bell 1-2-4; Austin Bell 1 (1)-1-6; Denver Clinton 6-4-16. TOTALS — 11 (3)-9-40. Free throw shooting: 9 of 13 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Cordrey 2, Bell. Turnovers: 9.

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3 (3)-3-18; John Wall 3 (2)-0-12; Bryson Heath 0 (1)-0-3; Javin Baker 0-0-0; Will Miller 1 (2)-1-9; Noah Haithcock 1-0-2; Gabe Tayese 2-0-4; Roman Chijevsky 3-0-6; Cooper Robertson 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 4-2-10; Jacob Lindsey 1-0-2. TOTALS — 19 (8)-6-10. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 3, Wall 2, Miller 2, Heath. Field goal shooting: 27 of 57 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 24 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 9. Assists: 18. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 3. Rebounds 38 (13 Offensive).

In the jayveecontest, Washington son 51-42.

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions won 39-27.

Tyler Flora writes for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.