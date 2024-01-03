Year in Review: October through December

Firefighters are pictured battling a massive fire late Tuesday afternoon at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, located at 502 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Editor’s note: Following is a month-by-month look back at the top local news stories from 2023 as reported by The Times-Gazette. We wish our readers a Happy New Year.

October

3 – Artist Pamela Kellough finished her sixth downtown Hillsboro mural at the local Federation of Eagles (FOE) after starting it on September 13. The mural, funded by the local FOE and the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association, shows an eagle carrying a bunting of the American flag, with Kellough saying that she made it more 3-D and less 2-D.

5 – Misty Daniels, 34, Sabina, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, following a school resource officer (SRO) notifying another officer that a student brought methamphetamine into Hillsboro Elementary School inside a jacket. The student said they’d traded jackets with someone else, with the original owner saying the jacket belonged to Daniels.

6 – Ohio AMVETS Post 61 of Hillsboro was awarded $142,778 in damages and court costs from Carla Smith following a civil hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. The Court found that Gary and Carla Smith, while in control of the bar, bingo and general operations accounts for the AMVETS Post on North Shore Drive, took over $100,000 from the bingo accounts from 2017 through 2019.

13 – Street and Safety Committee Chair Adam Wilkin reported that they met to discuss security at city parks and a proposal to establish a one-way street on Johnson Street, with the proposal rejected. Wilkin said the committee recommended the legislation be pulled following “a lot of protest.”

17 – Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha as well as other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to herald the start of the first phase of the Roberts Lane Extension. Harsha said the first part of the project would cost less than $1.2 million, with the entire project to cost around $13 million. He said it would include two roundabouts and a section of road connecting Roberts Lane and S.R. 73.

19 – Greenfield Council Law Director Hannah Bivens was currently reviewing a lodging tax. Bivens said that when Greenfield Council found out what the lodging tax should look like, she would bring forward legislation for review.

26 – Brandon Fuller, 31, Hillsboro, was sentenced to 45 years to life for three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, with Fuller also ordered to register as a Tier III Registered Sex Offender. According to court documents for all three counts, Fuller engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 10.

November

1 – A new mural by Pamela Kellough featuring Greenfield musicians Ralph May, David Pettit, The Adams Brothers (Don, Gary and Arnie), Johnny Paycheck, Brad Martin, Scott Cossu and Dusty Barrett alongside a piano around guitar strings was shown off in the village of Greenfield. The mural was paid for with grant funding through the Ohio Arts Council.

1 – The Highland County Historical Society announced that it planned to honor the 150th anniversary of the Women’s Christian Temperance March that happened on December 24 and 26, 1873, by hosting different representatives from the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The organization also planned to hold a re-enactment of the march.

6 – A Leesburg area teenager had to be saved from a grain bin by having corn removed from their mouth to breathe and then rescued from the bin, after which they said they were ok. The Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance (Leesburg) District and the Highland County Grain Bin Team were reportedly called to the location on Monroe Road at 5:47 p.m. due to the incident.

8 – Highland County collectively rejected State Issue 1 and State Issue 2 for abortion rights and marijuana legalization respectively, but it was not enough as Ohio as a whole voted through both measures, with Issue 1 passing with an unofficial tally of 56.62 percent of the votes and Issue 2 passing with an unofficial tally of 56.97 percent of the vote.

10 – A head-on collision in Clinton County claimed the life of a Hillsboro woman, with a juvenile in the vehicle walking away unharmed. According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on S.R. 73 close to milepost 16 in Green Township in Clinton County.

14 – The Hillsboro Woman’s Club announced a celebration was planned for the centennial anniversary of the club’s inception, as tea would be had at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro. Seventeen women gathered at the home of Anita Harsha on April 12, 1923, to mark the induction of the club, with Harsha elected president.

21 – A tanker spanning 170 feet in length and 12 feet and six inches in diameter was hauled through Highland County alongside an Ohio State Highway Patrol escort. The object was going from New Prague, Minnesota to Manchester, Ohio. The tanker was floated down the Mississippi River after which it went up the Ohio River.

27 – The annual Shop with a Cop event was once again planned to be held for around 15 to 20 Highland County children. The children would be taken to breakfast at Old Y Restaurant in Hillsboro and then escorted by a motorcade of lighted cruisers to Walmart in Hillsboro, after which bowling, lunch and other games would happen at Highland Lanes.

28 – The 34th annual Leesburg Luminaria event was announced to be held on December 10, as residences and businesses in Leesburg would light the candles inside bags on the evening of the event, with open houses to happen after. Santa Claus was also announced to be in attendance at a new location.

28 – An explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Repair in Hillsboro in the late afternoon took the lives of three people, David Beaver, Tim Furbee and 19-year-old Cameron Boatman, all employees of the shop. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said their department received a report of the incident at 4:02 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, “debris was everywhere” and the location at 502 S. High St. had heavy smoke and fire.

December

7 – Investigators Randy Sanders and Chris Bowen of the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office and Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office both spoke on the trends of drug issues at a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition. Sanders also said that fentanyl is the worst aspect of the drug problem happening in Highland County.

7 – “Step by Step: How the Lincoln School Marchers Blazed a Trail to Justice,” a non-fiction picture book told through the eyes of one of the Hillsboro marchers and their friend, released. The book was written by New York Times bestselling author Debbie Rigaud and Carlotta Penn, illustrated by Nysha Lilly and announced by the Highland County Historical Society, Ohio Humanities and Daydreamers Press.

12 – A free walking tour was announced to be held at the Highland House Museum at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. The walking tour would take people through the saloons and pharmacies targeted by the crusade and take place on Christmas Eve. The tour was also wheelchair-accessible but the path was hilly and would be replaced if weather needed to change the event.

12 – The Shop with a Cop event was held featuring law enforcement officers from both Highland and Brown counties. Alongside the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg and Lynchburg police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and other local police departments participated in the event.

11 – Jamie Marcum, 44, Greenfield, died in prison at the Mansfield Correctional Institution despite being a month away from being released. The spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not give any details to how Marcum died in prison or where in the prison he died.

13 – A Highland County Children’s Services levy was approved for the March ballot by the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services, said that this levy would be a replacement and not come with any increases, as he also said that 100 percent of the money goes to placement costs.

14 – The Waw-Wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) planned to participate in the national nonprofit Wreaths Across American program. This year DAR would hold the event at Hillsboro Cemetery, which was reportedly the first time the cemetery had ever participated in the program.

19 – Republican and Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin announced his candidacy for Congress following the vacation of Ohio’s Second District by current Congressman Brad Wenstrup. Wilkin said his “strong conservative record built on principled leadership” are guided by his tenets of faith, family and freedom.

21 – Gary Seitz, 32, Greenfield who was previously found hanged in his cell at the Highland County Justice Center died. Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Seitz was found unconscious in his cell at around 3:30 p.m. when a guard doing routine checks found him hanged with a bed sheet issued to every inmate.

29 – Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha and Steve Holland, among others, placed the C.S. Bell back in front of the Highland House Museum following its removal from the spot due to two traffic accidents hitting the bell in a 90-day span. The new unveiling of the bell also introduced a new paint job, with the bell now sporting a black color instead of the previous gold.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.