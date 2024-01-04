HILLSBORO P.D REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Regan Schelling, 30, of Sardinia, was cited for an improper u-turn.

Robert Peck, 73. of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.

Jordan Freeze, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration.

James Willey, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and driving under suspension.

Andrew Everhart, 19, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Tabitha Everhart, 54, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Trenton Hibbs, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.