Local collegiate news

Rich earns BW scholarship

Kalyn Rich of Lynchburg was among over 700 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $13.1 million in merit scholarships. Rich, a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

Davis, Jacky on list

Capital University has announced its president’s list honorees for the fall 2023 semester including Ally Davis of Hillsboro and Christopher Jacky of Hillsboro.

Robinson on Midway list

Midway University has announced Joshua Robinson has been named to its dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

SNHU President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students have been named to the fall 2023 president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer: Hunter Wiltshire of Greenfield, Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro, Joshua Tetreault of Lynchburg and Logan Mullins of Lynchburg.

SNHU Dean’s List

Jacob Webb of Greenfield has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.