New Rand Theatre, K9 displeasure, bank robber hunt

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Roy Fent, an employee of The American Pad and Textile Company, won a 1937 Plymouth coach thanks to the small red pasteboard slip submitted to all Booster Committee members that read the number “487,925.”

Wilbur McWilliams, an employee of the Greenfield Post Office for around 22 years, was named the assistant Greenfield postmaster by Greenfield Postmaster J. Paul Watt, replacing Ed Hafler, who was in the role for 13 years.

The builders of the new Rand Theatre planned for North Washington Street were pointing toward an opening by mid-January thanks to the construction’s completion by the following week and the installation of equipment to begin immediately.

Two-thirds of the Dewey Brothers’ Garage in Leesburg burned while two trucks, a large quantity of feed, fertilizer, minerals and baled hay were completely destroyed thanks to a fire of undetermined origin, with the loss believed to be completely covered by insurance.

In sports, the McClain High School basketball team lost a nail-biter to Chillicothe, 24-23, as Chillicothe was able to make a free-throw attempt with just two seconds remaining.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Tarzan Escapes,” starring Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan, and “15 Maiden Lane,” starring Cesar Romere and Claire Trevor.

Kroger Stores advertised multiple products including a quart of dressing for 29 cents, two tall cans of pork and beans for 19 cents, three 24-ounce bottles of ginger ale for 25 cents and a dozen grapefruit for 35 cents.

This week in 1962, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Greenfield Board of Education elected Dr. Kenneth Upp as president and Calvin Campbell as the vice president, with Upp an incumbent by appointment.

Greenfield applied to the U.S. Government for a federal grant under the Area Redevelopment Act that would be used to expand the sewage disposal system and treatment plant and water and sewer services to the former Ballard tract.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced an appropriation of $927,225 for county operations in 1962, which was reported to be an increase of $16,344 compared to the 1961 appropriations budget.

The yearly McClain High School Science Fair was planned for Jan. 8, with participation voluntary for the first time, meaning “it is expected that the number of entries will be smaller than in former years.”

In sports, the McClain High School basketball team lost both of its games in the Raidiger Holiday Tournament held in Waverly, first losing 45-39 to hometown Waverly and then picking up a 51-50 defeat to West Union in a consolation bout.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, was showing “The Comancheros,” starring Stuart Whitman, Ina Balin, Nehemiah Persoff, Lee Marvina and John Wayne.

Eavey Food Markets advertised multiple products, including a can of Campbell’s tomato soup for 10 cents, a head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents, a 25-pound bag of potatoes for 49 cents and a pound of round steak for 79 cents.

This week in 1987, The Press-Gazette reported that multiple law enforcement officials were seeking a man described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 170 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes in connection with a Merchants National Branch Banks robbery.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners voiced their displeasure of the way undercover drug investigations were going due to the drug-sniffing dogs having not met the expectations of the commissioners, who were exploring cutting the program.

Senate President Paul Gilmor announced that Senator Cooper Snyder (R-Hillsboro)was named chairman of the Senate Education Committee, with Snyder also named as the vice chairman of the economic development and small business committee.

Officials from the Highland County Farm Bureau were joined by 300 other delegates at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting held in Columbus, with the year’s meeting theme being “The Future is Today.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers girls basketball team lost the championship game of the McClain Holiday Tournament by a score of 47-42 as the Peebles Lady Lions were able to claim their third straight tournament title.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” directed by Leonard Nimoy and starring William Shatner, Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan and George Takei.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including ribs for $1.69 per pound, California broccoli for 99 cents per bunch and a 100-count bundle of paper plates for 99 cents.

This week in 2012, The Times-Gazette reported that Drew Hastings was sworn in as Hillsboro Mayor by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrance O’Donnell and commented that he intended to change the disconnect between the city’s leadership and its citizens.

New Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings announced the hiring of Richard Giroux as the city’s new safety and service director, his hiring coming after Giroux spent time in a similar role in a Florida community.

The Hillsboro YMCA announced that it planned to hold a Fitness Mixer as a way to “let members and non-members alike sample different classes,” with the event a free way to find out everything the facility had to offer.

Excavators broke ground on a $65,000 project planned for the Highland County Courthouse lawn that would end up becoming a new Highland County Veterans Memorial.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs basketball team defeated the Whiteoak by a score of 48-35 to win the Greg Wilkin Memorial Scholarship Tournament, with the money collected by the tournament given out as a scholarship.

Abe’s Used Cars LLC., located at 8345 U.S. Route 50 East in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 2005 Mercury Marine with all-wheel drive for $8,995 and a 2001 Chevy Cavalier with 82,000 miles for $4,295.

